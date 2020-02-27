Woman in custody after body found in trunk in Tennessee

Police say the body of a Florida woman missing since last Friday was found in the trunk of a car in Tennessee and a suspect was taken into custody.

A statement from police in Titusville, Florida, says investigators identified the body found Wednesday as Anna Primavere.

The body was discovered by police in Lebanon, Tennessee, after the execution of a search warrant. Police say the car's owner, 27-year-old Courtney Dawn Gibson, turned herself in on Thursday.

Titusville police said they think Primavere was killed Friday and Gibson left the area Saturday and went to her parents' home in Tennessee.

