Woman killed boyfriend's mother with frying pan over dog, NC police say

Investigators said a woman killed her boyfriend's mother by hitting her in the head with a frying pan after a family fight over a dog, WBTV reported.

Abigail Tipton, 21, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 67-year-old Maria Adame. According to the arrest report, Tipton admitted to hitting the victim in the head with a cup, then holding her down on the floor and hitting her several times in the head with a frying pan. Investigators said the pan's handle broke off.

WBTV reported it all began after a family fight over a dog, per the report.

According to the police report, Adame's son left the house as the situation escalated and that his mother called him first, then 911.

“The victim was assaulted with a frying pan, she did pass away, was pronounced deceased on scene,” Fayetteville police Sgt. Jeremy Glass said.

“Tragic situation, I mean you’ve got a domestic situation, those are always some of the worst,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West.

Investigators said Tipton had blood all over her, bruises and what appeared to be self-inflicted scratches, which she claimed were from a knife.

WBTV reported the charges against Tipton could be upgraded. She remains at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

