A man was transported to a hospital and a woman is missing after a boating incident occurred in Claiborne County on Thursday night.

TWRA said the incident occurred in the vicinity of Rock Harbor development on Norris Lake.

Investigators said the man was taken to the University of Medical Center and that the woman had not been recovered.

TWRA said more information would be released as it becomes available.

