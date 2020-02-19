Woman who allegedly posed as a baby photographer pleads not guilty to attempted kidnapping, assault charges

(CNN) - A woman and her teenage daughter are facing charges after police say they drugged a new mother and tried to steal her baby.

Juliette Parker, 38, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. She and her daughter are accused of posing as a photographer in an attempt to abduct a baby. (Source: CNN)

Juliette Parker, 38, pleaded not guilty in a Tacoma, Wash., courtroom Tuesday. She's charged with attempted kidnapping and assault.

The judge raised her bail to $150,000 and sent her back to jail.

Investigators say Parker posed as a photographer to take pictures of newborns.

In one case, they say she and her 16-year-old daughter drugged a new mother with spiked cupcakes and planned to steal her baby.

Now the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating other similar reports from a dozen mothers who say they allowed Parker to photograph their babies.

Authorities say evidence indicated Parker planned to leave the state with a stolen baby.

Her daughter is still in juvenile custody.

The mother of the baby, Elysia Miller, who said she was drugged by Parker, describes the impact the incident has had on her life.

“Since this happened, I am terrified to be at my house. I don’t go anywhere," Miller said. "I don’t like being at home. I’m not sleeping. I’m not eating. I carry a machete, a knife and pepper spray in my house and in my car. I sleep with a knife even under my pillow as a result of this.”

