Woman accused of posing as nurse defies orders, buys plane ticket, lawyers say

An Oak Ridge woman was taken into custody after investigators discovered she was accused of working as a nurse using the license of another registered nurse.

Officials said Emily Barber was working at Summit View of Farragut, claiming on her resume she held a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Governors University and Johns Hopkins University. Barber also claimed she had an Associates Degree in Nursing from Pellissippi State Community College.

Authorities said Barber had never taken nursing classes at any of the schools. According to the police report, Barber only held an assistant nursing license certificate from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

KPD said Barber was accused of using the unique nursing license number of Emily Victoria Brown without her consent.

WVLT News spoke with Brown over the phone Monday. Brown said she graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelors of Science in nursing and now works as a registered nurse at a North Carolina hospital. She works in the cardiac ICU.

Brown said she does not know Barber and is concerned with how easy it was for her to steal her nursing license.

"Some of these patients may have someone who's not even a licensed nurse; who's never been to nursing school, trying to take care of them. If you don't know how to do all that, you could easily kill somebody," she said. "It's a scary thing."

Records obtained from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Barber was arrested March 12 after the sheriff’s office received a report of her alleged actions.

Records show Barber was charged with Identity Theft and Impersonating a Licensed Professional.

Barber was scheduled to appear in court Monday, June 3 but her lawyers represented her instead.

Barber was being held after lawyers say she defied orders not to go anywhere or leave the country by purchasing a plane ticket.

Barber’s case was later put on diversion and the charges against her were dismissed by a judge on July 22.