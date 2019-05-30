Advertisement

Woman accused of posing as nurse defies orders, buys plane ticket, lawyers say

Nurse
Nurse(Canva)
Published: May. 30, 2019 at 10:03 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Oak Ridge woman was taken into custody after investigators discovered she was accused of working as a nurse using the license of another registered nurse.

Officials said Emily Barber was working at Summit View of Farragut, claiming on her resume she held a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Governors University and Johns Hopkins University. Barber also claimed she had an Associates Degree in Nursing from Pellissippi State Community College.

Authorities said Barber had never taken nursing classes at any of the schools. According to the police report, Barber only held an assistant nursing license certificate from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

KPD said Barber was accused of using the unique nursing license number of Emily Victoria Brown without her consent.

WVLT News spoke with Brown over the phone Monday. Brown said she graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelors of Science in nursing and now works as a registered nurse at a North Carolina hospital. She works in the cardiac ICU.

Brown said she does not know Barber and is concerned with how easy it was for her to steal her nursing license.

"Some of these patients may have someone who's not even a licensed nurse; who's never been to nursing school, trying to take care of them. If you don't know how to do all that, you could easily kill somebody," she said. "It's a scary thing."

Records obtained from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Barber was arrested March 12 after the sheriff’s office received a report of her alleged actions.

Records show Barber was charged with Identity Theft and Impersonating a Licensed Professional.

Barber was scheduled to appear in court Monday, June 3 but her lawyers represented her instead.

Barber was being held after lawyers say she defied orders not to go anywhere or leave the country by purchasing a plane ticket.

Barber’s case was later put on diversion and the charges against her were dismissed by a judge on July 22.

Latest News

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: moments ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

News

Twitter considering subscription model

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter is considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.

News

Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Star Wars" and "Avatar" films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.