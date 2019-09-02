Woman seeks to find her stolen wheelchair

A Wears Valley woman said her wheelchair was stolen Sunday while her husband washed his truck.

"Why would you steal a wheelchair?" That's what Sharon Hazard wants to know.

"I still have pieces of my chair left," she said.

She considers it her freedom to the outside world. It's specifically designed to help her get around without her bulky and heavy power chair.

Her husband took the chair out the back of his pick up so it wouldn't get wet during a car wash.

"The saddest thing about all this, why would you steal a wheelchair? It's not like that chair is going to be good for anybody. If you sat in it or anybody else you'd go this is so uncomfortable," she said. "It's frustrating, really really frustrating. Because that chair is going to be of no use to anybody. And it's going to be of no use without leg lifts."

Her husband posted flyers all over. Now the community has stepped up to help her buy a new one, a process she says is not easy. She says she'll have to get new custom measurements and have one ordered.

"We're talking months of me not being able to go anywhere. So my freedom and everything I do in life is completely cut off."

With a reward being offered, she hopes police find the chair in one piece.

A neighboring business did capture the event on camera. Police are now looking at it to figure out who it was.

