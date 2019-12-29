Woman shot while sitting in a car in Missouri parking lot

A Missouri woman is recovering in a Memphis hospital after being shot while sitting in a car in a parking lot.

According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 29 around 2:18 a.m., deputies received a call from the area's hospital's emergency room about a gunshot victim.

As deputies investigated, the learned that the shooting occurred at Geneva's Club, on Highway 84 in Hayti Heights, Missouri.

According to KFVS, The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transferred to a Memphis Hospital.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

