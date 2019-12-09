Knoxville woman accused of stealing $1,300 from Walmart till drawer

Knoxville officials said a woman was arrested after she reportedly stole $1,300 out of a Walmart till drawer.

Police said Chrishauna Thompson, 20, committed the offense at the Walmart on Kinzel Way Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a witness saw the alleged incident and reported the woman to the police.

Officials said Thompson admitted to officers that the money belonged to Walmart. The stolen cash was released back to Walmart.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Thompson is set to appear in court on December 17.

