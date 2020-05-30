Woman struck by truck during protest in Kentucky

Many Kentucky residents joined others around the world Friday night to protest after the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis.

While individuals were protesting outside the Bowling Green Police station, officers say a female protester was hit by a Silverado 4X4 driven by 24-year-old James Hunton.

Police said Hunton had plenty of room to merge into the next lane to avoid hitting protesters.

According to the report, the protester suffered only minor injuries.

Bowling Green Police say when they asked Hunton if his vehicle hit the protester he stated, "Probably so, there were protesters blocking the ****ing road, they deserved to be hit, anyone would." Hunton was arrested, charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.