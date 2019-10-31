Woman sues Louisiana city over alleged excessive force

A woman who says she is blind in one eye after an encounter with police is now suing the City of Winnfield in Louisiana and members of the police department.

The federal lawsuit was filed on Oct. 30. It's seeking punitive damages.

The suit says, in November of 2018, Officer Justin Curry shot Tanisha White with his WPD issued JPX Pepper Spray Gun while standing within five feet of her. It says she was hit underneath her right eye. The lawsuit says she then fell to the ground.

Police say she fell face-first onto a concrete driveway, severely injuring her eye and face.

The lawsuit says police failed to call an ambulance to give her timely medical care.

Attorneys say she's now blind in that eye.

The suit also says the actions of the officer were unjust and claims there was a lack of officer training.

In April, the Winn Parish district attorney exonerated Officer Curry.

