Woman thought to be the oldest in Spain beats coronavirus

Thought to be the oldest woman in Spain, 113-year-old Maria Branyas has lived through two world wars, the Spanish Civil War, the 1918 flu pandemic and, now, she's beat COVID-19.

CBS News reported that Branyas spent weeks in isolation and only experienced mild symptoms. "Now that she is well, she is wonderful, she wants to speak, to explain, to make her reflections, it is her again," her daughter tweeted, according to BBC News.

She was born in Mexico in 1907 and moved to San Fransisco before settling down in Girona during World War II. She had three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

When asked for her secret to a long life, Branyas told La Vanguardia, "I have done nothing but live."

