Woman uses highway litter to teach grandson about bullying

A Louisiana woman said she used litter along a highway to teach her grandson about the negative impact of bullying.

On Tuesday morning, thousands of empty Burger King sandwich wrappers littered the shoulders of Louisiana Highway 3132 near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Sharon Sno saw the litter as an opportunity to teach 10-year-old Xavier Cooks a lesson.

He had gotten in trouble at school for allegedly bullying other students, she said.

As part of his punishment, Sno made him help workers clean up the thousands of pieces of paper.

“It started with him wanting to be a bully at school,” she said.

“Now I’m going to let him bully this paper. That way he knows what to expect when he does bad things at school.”

After spending time helping crews clean up the trash, Cooks said he had a good experience and learned a valuable lesson “to never bully anybody."

