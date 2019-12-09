Woman wanted for using stolen credit card, KPD says

Knoxville Police Department is looking for a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit card at the Food City on Loves Creek Road.

According to a Tweet by KPD, the woman used the card on November 26th and appears to drive a 2004 Ford Taurus with two-color body parts.

A camera captured the woman walking into the Food City and driving in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the woman is to call KPD at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

