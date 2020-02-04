Tenn. officers find drugs shaped like Hello Kitty

Officials with the Millersville Police Department are on the search for a woman wanted for questioning in connection to a package of drugs found Monday.

Officers said they found Hello Kitty shaped ecstasy and fentanyl in the middle of the road in a neighborhood.

Police are on the search for 22-year-old Jesseka Sereniti Story in connection to the drugs.

Anyone that knows of Story's whereabouts is asked to contact Millersville Police at 615-859-2758.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

