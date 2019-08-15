Woman who reportedly met victim at church indicted on 32 counts of sex crimes

A Loudon County woman was indicted on 32 counts for having sex with a minor, according to a release from the Office of the District Attorney General.

The release said 35-year-old Courtney Michelle Bingham was indicted on multiple counts relating to incidents that allegedly began in November 2018.

According to a warrant, the Loudon County Justice Department received reports on Dec. 3 from a minor that referenced a relationship with Bingham.

The minor reported that he and Bingham had sexual relations at her residence and in the driveway of her home at least ten times. He also told officials that he received pornographic images from Bingham, which were found on his phone. According to the warrant, most images appeared to have been taken at Bingham's residence.

During a recorded interview, Bingham admitted that she and the minor had sexual intercourse, but only three to four times. She stated the relationship began around the beginning of November 2018. The minor told officials that they met at church.

The DA announced on Thursday, August 15, that Bingham had been indicted on four counts of statutory rape, four counts aggravated statutory rape, eight counts of solicitation of a minor to commit statutory rape by an authority figure, eight counts of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape and eight counts of sexual exploitation by a minor by electronic means.

The DA said her case has moved through the court since she was arrested in 2018.

