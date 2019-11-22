Beheaded dog lands Colorado woman in jail

What Montrose, Colorado police officers thought would be another welfare check took a gruesome turn with the discovery of a dog that had been beheaded, KKCO reported.

Reyhana Donalson, 50, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after investigators said she was in possession of a decapitated dog.

Montrose Police Department spokesperson Tim Cox said he hasn't seen an animal cruelty case as unusual as this before.

Police discovered the dog after Donaldson barricaded herself in her home, resisting arrest, which led to the officers deploying tear gas in her home.

“It was a terrible thing for our officers to experience because they had to witness things that were very disturbing. It’s certainly not the kind of call that you wake up to in the morning and anticipate going to. It’s been a little interesting to try to figure out just some of the history or some of what led up to this, but it really doesn’t feel like there was anything that led up to it," says Commander Matthew Smith of the Montrose Police Department.

Donalson was taken into the hospital for injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.

