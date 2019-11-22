UT responds to complaints of people left in cold before Garth Brooks concert

A woman claimed nearly 200 handicapped people, including herself, were left waiting in the cold for shuttles following the Garth Brooks concert.

The woman, who was on crutches, said she was told two lots would be designated for handicap parking near Neyland Stadium and a large lot on the Agriculture campus with accessible transportation to the stadium.

According to the woman's statement, she was told she could not park in the handicap parking near campus, despite spots reportedly being open. The woman said she was told to go to the AG campus and take the shuttle.

When the concert let out at 10 p.m. Saturday night, the woman claimed people with wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and canes were left waiting for over an hour with no shuttle in sight.

The woman said a lady in a woman who stood waiting with a cane asked a security guard for a chair to sent in and was denied. The lady with the cane was reportedly left in tears from the pain of standing so long.

The woman said there was no seating available in the waiting area. The group of people was reportedly still left waiting after the stadium had cleared and the streets were empty.

After a failed attempt to call an Uber, which was only available in designated areas far away, the woman said she made the decision to walk back to her car. While on the hour-long walk back to the car, the woman said she saw at least 10 large campuses buses pass that were completely empty. The large campus buses were reportedly used to shuttle non-handicap people to other lots on the AG campus.

The woman said she got to her car at 12:30 a.m., nearly two and a half hours after the concert ended. She said dozens were still waiting for the shuttle when she left.

The University of Tennessee provided the shuttles for the Garth Brooks concert. UT said congestion after the concert delayed many of the shuttle runs.

"UT leadership will thoroughly review our processes to address the concerns about shuttle delays," UT said in a statement. "All visitors should experience a safe and welcoming experience during events at UT and be treated with courtesy and respect at all times."

UT reported 84,000 people were in attendance at the Garth Brooks concert.

According to UT's parking website, there are several resources available for anyone who needs to utilize handicapped parking including an interactive map.

There's also an app that can be utilized for help catching the T. Find more info about that here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.