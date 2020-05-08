Women's Basketball Hall of Fame reopening in June

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) announced Friday, May 8, that it would be reopening June 1. The facility had been closed since March 16 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the WBHOF has "taken the Tennessee Pledge to ensure that safe practices are being followed upon reopening," and they added that they are instituting new measures to protect staff and employees.

New measures include:

- Only one entrance from the parking lot on Hill Avenue to the WBHOF will be utilized.

- The WBHOF team will be wearing masks and will ask that visitors wear masks while at the hall.

- Increased cleaning and sanitizing to protect its team and customers.

- Safe social distancing, 6 feet apart will be practiced by WBHOF staff and visitors.

- Our team will be tested prior to work to ensure they are not sick, and we ask that guests do not come to the WBHOF if they are sick or have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

- The WBHOF will follow Knox County Health Department guidelines for 50% capacity, and 10 guests per event.

