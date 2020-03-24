Women's Hall of Fame postpones 2020 Induction Ceremony

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 2020 Induction Ceremony has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony, rescheduled for June 13, 2020, has been rescheduled for June 12, 2021.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor), Lauren Jackson (International Player) and Carol Stiff (Contributor) will become the Class of 2021. The 2020 Trailblazers of the Game recipient, the 1980 US Women's Olympic Basketball Team will become the 2021 Trailblazers of the Game recipient. Both will be honored next year on June 12, 2021, in Knoxville, TN.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors and Management team said they felt this is the most prudent step to take due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The safety and health of our newest inductees and trailblazers, past inductees, board members, WBHOF staff and all induction weekend attendees are of the utmost importance," WBHOF Board of Directors said.

All tickets purchased by guests will be refunded in full automatically by TicketMaster and the Tennessee Theatre Box Office. For questions or inquiries, please email info@tennesseetheatre.com. Response time may be slow depending on the volume of emails received as the Theatre is closed at this time. Anyone who made hotel reservations for June 2020, can cancel them through the hotel directly. The host hotels have been notified and will be able to assist with cancellations.

· Embassy Suite - 865-544-8502

· Courtyard by Marriott - 865-566-9100

· Residence Inn by Marriott - 865-566-9700

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.