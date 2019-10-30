Women's gory 'Carrie' costume horrifies first responders after crash

Emergency crews were horrified when they arrived on the scene of a crash.

A woman covered in blood came out of the car as crews arrived, looking mangled and pale.

Sidney Wolfe, 20, was not injured at all just having a little Halloween fun. Wolfe was promoting Carrie the Musical at a haunted house. In a post on Twitter, she said she was too tired to shower and remove her makeup before heading home.

A young woman had fake blood in her hair and more blood dripping over a torn prom dress, like the famous movie character.

When Wolfe wrecked her car first responders saw her bloody costume and thought she was seriously injured.

"Everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead," Wolfe said on Twitter.

Wolfe says on Twitter that she attends Marshall University, but it is unclear exactly where the crash happened.

