WonderWorks announces reopening date

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge announced plans to reopen on May 22 after being shut down for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are ready to welcome our guests back, it’s been a difficult time for many people and we hope to help by providing family-fun for the day,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “We’re in this together.”

New social distancing protocols will help keep visitors safe.

“We want our guests and staff to feel comfortable during their time at WonderWorks,” added Shaffer. “As we planned our reopening, we made that a priority, and we are ready!”

The new safety measures include:

- Spatial distancing of 6 feet is required, this may cause wait times for entrance and exhibits

- Move around WonderWorks in any order to avoid crowds/close contact

- Sanitizer stations have been added throughout WonderWorks

- Wash hands for no less than 20 seconds after restroom use

Restrooms are located on each floor

- Water fountains are not open at this time

- Benches should not be sat on

- Sneeze and/or cough in the bend of the elbow

- Do not enter the building if you are sick, with fever, or any other COVID-19 symptoms

- Some of our interactive exhibits may be closed during your visit

- If you leave the building, you may need to wait in line for same-day re-entry

- Guests are encouraged but not required to wear masks

- WonderWorks is disinfected with CDC/EPA approved products

- Employees are required to wear a mask or bandana

- Employees are given health screenings daily

For more information on the WonderWorks reopening visit the official website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.