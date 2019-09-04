Seeing more aircraft flying around East Tennessee? Here's why

You might have noticed more aircraft than usual flying in and out of Knoxville from the Air National Guard base at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Officials told WVLT News that people in the area are likely to see more cobra attack gunships, C-130 transports and fighter jets flying through East Tennessee.

That's because the base received 20-30 additional aircraft to use in training exercises.

Let us know if you spot an unusual aircraft in your area.

