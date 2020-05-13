Word of Life Ministries provides groceries to 200 families

Word of Life Ministries is partnering with many community partners to provide free groceries to 200 families as a part of the "Blessings in a Bag" event.

One bag of groceries will be given to the first 200 families on Saturday, May 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at World of Life, 3819 Speedway Circle in Knoxville.

World of Life Ministries is partnering with H.T. Hackney- one of the largest grocery wholesalers in the nation, Natalia Perry Ministries, aMen leadership Academy, Honey Rock Victorious Church and Vice-Mayor Gwen McKenzie from the Sixth District

“These are trying and uncertain times for everyone. My wife Natalia and I are very fortunate to be in a postion to partner with people and organizations like H.T. Hackney, Honey Rock (Apostle Jerry Upton) and Vice-Mayor McKenzie that are committed to feeding vulnerable families who have fallen on hard times,” said Bishop Kevin Perry, Word of Life Ministries.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the event. Individuals are advised to wear face coverings when they arrive to receive groceries.

“As a Son of Knoxville, I’m passionate about joining together on the frontline working to make communities stronger and healthier. This pandemic has magnified both financial and food insecurities of many families as well as deep and long-term disparities in our society,” said Perry.

