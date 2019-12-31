Work zone flagger hit by vehicle in Union County crash

A flagger at a Maynardville construction zone was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened just before 8:30 a.m.

29-year-old Travis Debusk was working as a flagger on Hickory Star Road near Heiskell Lane when he was hit by a Ford Edge.

Debusk was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, THP said.

No information has been released about Debusk's condition.

No charged were filed against the driver.

