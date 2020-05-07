Worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Lenoir City meat processing plant

A Lenoir City meat processing plant says one worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the Loudon County Health Department will be onsite Friday to test all employees for the virus.

Wampler's Farm Sausage said one employee tested positive for the virus and received the test results on Thursday, May 7. The company said the employee was asymptomatic and won't return to work until they are cleared. They added that any worker who was high risk was allowed to go home.

"We’ve implemented new break schedules to further distance our employees, and will begin regular temperature checks as soon as the thermometers arrive," the company said in a statement to WVLT News. "We’ve already been going to extra lengths to make sure our break rooms, offices, restroom facilities and other frequently touched areas are sanitized and will continue to do so. We’ve also made face masks mandatory."

President and CEO of the company, Ted Wampler Jr., said, "We operate under robust sanitation and personnel hygiene policies now and before COVID-19. Each night, production areas and equipment undergo rigorous sanitation procedures, inspected and validated via microbiological testing before production begins each day." He added that products undergo "multiple hurdles" before going out to customers.

