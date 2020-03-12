Working from home? Here's how you can make the most of it

With many companies moving to have their employees work from home over coronavirus concerns, people who have never worked from home might be doing just that for a few weeks.

WIS released several tips to help you get your work done and to help you feel comfortable in a work from home environment:

1) Have a dedicated work space

Somewhere ideally with a door and a place for all desk objects is best for productivity.

2) Make a schedule & stick to it

Don’t change too many of your daily work habits like getting dressed or making your daily cup of coffee. Bring as many good habits from the office into the home as possible.

3) Set boundaries

You don’t normally play with your dog or watch TV while you’re in an office, so try not to do it at work.

4) Quit working when it’s quitting time

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

KCHD launched a COVID-19 Public Information Line. The hotline number is 865-215-5555 or individuals may call toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

