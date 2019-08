Looking for a way to get motivated about exercise? Look no further! Horse Haven is hosting a fundraiser on August 24, but it's not just any fundraiser.

On August 24, Horse Haven is asking people to raise the "Heart Rate for Horse Haven."

It's a special fundraiser where attendees meet at Unlimited Training Systems and workout to raise money.

The event is happening at 9 a.m. this Saturday.

