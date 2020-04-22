World faces 'famines of biblical proportions,' says UN food agency chief

The director of the United Nations World Food Program says the world is on "the brink of a hunger" pandemic as it struggles to fight off COVID-19.

Director David Beasley said that without intervention, the world could face "multiple famines of biblical proportions within a few short months."

CBS reported Beasley said the world already faces a "perfect storm" due to wars like those in Syria and Yemen as well as more frequent natural disasters.

"It is critical we come together as one united global community to defeat this disease, and protect the most vulnerable nations and communities from its potentially devastating effects," Beasley told the U.N. Security Council.

According to a report, 135 million people are already acutely food insecure and facing crisis levels of hunger or worse. The coronavirus could push 130 million more people "to the brink of starvation" by the end of the year, Beasley said.

"In a worst-case scenario, we could be looking at famine in about three dozen countries, and in fact, in 10 of these countries we already have more than one million people per country who are on the verge of starvation," Beasley said.

He said there's "a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of COVID-19 than from the virus itself."

Beasley urged countries to make peace amid the pandemic and said, "Supply chains have to keep moving if we are going to overcome this pandemic and get food from where it is produced to where it is needed."

