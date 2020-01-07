Would you let yourself be tracked to save money on car insurance?

Usage-based insurance can help you save money on insurance, but are you willing to let movements be tracked to save?

WMC reported that major insurance companies like State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate and Liberty Mutual offer programs like that.

According to Consumer Reports, the programs use a smartphone app and a tag to monitor your acceleration, braking, cornering, speed and phone use. They use that information to provide a "score."

If your score indicates you're a "low-risk" driver, your premiums could be reduced. Consumer Reports stated that, in some cases, your premiums could be reduced up to 50 percent.

However, officials also said that risky driving could cost more, and privacy is a concern fore some.

