Dairy Queen is known for sweet treats but now they're offering something for your home.

The company released the candles alongside their fall Blizzard flavors.

They're offering scents such as Pumpkin Pie, Harvest Berry Pie, Heath Caramel Brownie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Snickers.

See them all here.

DQ is offering a Blizzard flavor to match each candle and they're available now. See them all here.