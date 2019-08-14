Would your grandma approve? How social media impacts job prospects

In today’s day and age, it’s easy to take a photo and share it on social media without a second thought. But what may look like an innocent photo of a fun moment could be trouble for young people when they start looking for a job.

Old social media posts can impact an employer’s decision of whether they want to hire somebody.

Here are some things you should consider when posting on social media.

- Do the “grandma test”: Before you post a photo, ask yourself “Is this something my grandmother would approve of?”

- Check your privacy settings: It’s a good idea to keep your social media accounts on private

- Untag yourself: If you’re tagged in a photo that might make an employer cross you off the list of potential candidates, why not untag yourself from the photo?

- Google yourself: Conduct a quick web search of your name. What you see in a Google search is what a future employer would see.

- Making changes to your social media accounts can mean the difference between landing the job, and having to keep looking.

