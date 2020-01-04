Wreath cleanup helps honor those who have passed

Remembering a brother who died and helping out just because to honor veterans; those are just some of the stories you would hear as folks recycled wreaths at the Knoxville National Cemetery Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers help clean up the wreaths. / Source: (WVLT)

Jack downing is giving his 100 percent effort in helping pick up the wreaths and visiting someone special at the same time.

"He was getting ready to get married and he had been here less than a year and he was killed by a drunk driver . So don't drink and drive, it costs a lot," said downing in regard to his brother's passing.

Volunteers like Misty Williams are there as a way to show their thanks.

"When I first started five years ago, there were only like ten people for cleanup and probably about 20 for wreath day and to have this many people show up and give their time is unreal," said Williams.

Downing, who is retired from the Army, says this is a time he can honor all.

"You're apart of a brotherhood and sisterhood because you're working 24/7 together and you're hearing each other gripe and moan, you all get wet and muddy, you sweat, you get hot. You share everything together," said Downing.

