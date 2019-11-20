Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation accepting grants to fight childhood hunger

Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation will now accept grant application requests for organizations that focus on fighting childhood hunger.

Requests can be sent in until Jan. 15, 2020.

The Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation was established by Y-12 Federal Credit Union, a full-service financial provider headquartered in Oak Ridge.

The Gives Foundation started in 2017 and has since provided over $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations in the service area that includes Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Roane, Sevier and Union County.

The foundation aims to reduce the number of undernourished children in the community by providing food, knowledge and resources.

Anyone interested in requesting a grant can complete the form online.

