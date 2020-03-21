YMCA offers emergency child care camps

While YMCA's 17 East Tennessee after school child care programs are out of service due to the coronavirus outbreak, trained and experienced YMCA child care staff are available to provide safe, high-quality child care starting Monday.

According to the YMCA's website, registration is now available to all school-aged children, including Y members, community members and children of emergency personnel. Should spaces become limited, they will prioritize to first responders, healthcare providers and the community's "needed infrastructure."

The program costs $19 a day for Y Members and $23 for community members.

The website says the programs will adapt to guidelines amid the coronavirus. Those include:

Social Distancing: No more than 10 children are grouped together at any one time. This has been changed from the standard DHS ratio of 1:20. Our curriculum will encourage individual activities in a group setting with adequate distancing rather than team/contact activities.

Wellness Checks: Both staff and participants are required to take an oral temperature each day before working or being accepted for care. No temperature higher than 99.9 is allowed. Temperatures are taken outside of the facility to ensure that no one with a fever enters and/or infects others in the facility.

Rigorous Sanitation and Cleaning: In addition to standard DHS cleaning regulations, we have employed additional staff solely to sanitize facilities and equipment. A staff person whose sole responsibility is to clean and sanitize is designated for each space and each group of children. Each group’s “cleaner” will focus on high touch-points like doorknobs, light switches, and faucets. Additionally, this dedicated cleaner will rotate toys between groups and sanitize toys from one group to the next to prevent cross-contamination and eliminate germs.

Equipment Changes: We have eliminated any porous materials including dress-up clothes, bean bag chairs, plush stuffed animals, dolls, etc., ensuring that all toys and equipment can be sanitized with commercial-grade cleaning products easily and effectively.

Increased Universal Precautions: Every 30-45 minutes, every staff person and child will be required to wash hands using anti-bacterial hand soap. This is more frequent than currently required by DHS regulations. We will still implement hand-washing at all required times, including before and after snacks or lunch, at entry, and before exit.

