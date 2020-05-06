YWCA unlocking safety access to women through Keys of Hope program

People living in close quarters are at a higher risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus. The YWCA in downtown Knoxville is home to women who are recovering from some sort of trauma. They’re working to protect the people who live there.

The YWCA Keys of Hope program provides a safe home for women breaking free from domestic violence, recovering from substance abuse and other major traumas by providing a community-oriented living space. But the coronavirus pandemic is making their already-difficult situation even harder.

“The pandemic is causing fear and uncertainty and stress,” said Ally Diaz, Director of Social Services. “But for the women in our program that's on top of their existing struggles.”

The YWCA is taking extra steps to keep the women who live here safe by providing masks and extra cleaning services, but also helping the women manage the extra stress.

Diaz says about a quarter of its clients have lost their jobs or had hours significantly cut. Others take public transit to get to essential positions.

“That means getting on public transit to their jobs every day but they are grateful for their opportunity to work but that means additional stress and reasons to be fearful,” said Diaz.

The YWCA is still offering its regular programs that have a 90% success rate of getting women financially stable and independent. But instead of meeting in person, it's online. They’re also helping with the unemployment process or helping the women find new jobs

“These women don't have a home or they don't have a good support system with their families with them so we are able to provide that support system that they need we're able to show them someone cares when they are coming home every day and provide hope to them that they will have the skills they need to move forward from this crisis,” said Diaz.

Diaz says the Keys of Hope program is full but has had more calls for housing applications since the pandemic began.

“We're still here,” said Diaz. “We are still available remotely and are hoping to open more to do services by appointments. We're still able to do orders of protection, we're still able to do remote safety planning, helping people through crisis.”

The YWCA is asking those seeking housing or any other service to call first. If you're interested in donating items to the YWCA the number to call is (865) 523-6126.

If anyone does come to YWCA Downtown Center, they are required to wear a mask in the building.

