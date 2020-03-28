Yale offering free online 'happiness' course

Yale University's online 'Happiness' course is growing more and more popular as people find themselves practicing social distancing and self isolation.

"According to Yale Daily News, the course was first named "The Science of Well Being," when it went live two years ago. The course is available to anyone who wants to take it, for free, but if you want to submit assignments and get credit for the course, it costs $49.

Cara Sanders, a young professional from Nashville, told WVLT News that she recently started the first week of the course.

"I thought it was interesting based on the course description, It talks about how the class is designed to reduce students' stress levels and anxiety especially with everything in the world being so stressful right now."

Sanders said the course is convenient and doesn't add extra stress on a student that a normal course might.

"What's really awesome about it is that for all of the videos you set your own pace and you can change your due dates," said Sanders. "If work gets really busy I can push the due dates to work with my schedule."

The course became free to the public on March 28.

