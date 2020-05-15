Yard signs honoring Seymour High School seniors go missing

Seymour High School signs meant to be tributes for graduating seniors have disappeared.

Lucy Shular, owner of Sign Gypsies Sevier told WVLT News she noticed that 60 signs were missing this morning around 6:30 a.m.

"The signs that are missing were congratulating the class of 2020 and signs that had the Seymour High School seniors pictures on them," said Shular.

Shular is asking for the community's help to spread the word and get the tributes back.

You can contact Sign Gypsies Sevier at 865-389-3184 if signs are found.

