Yassin's Falafel House named finalist in national Dream Big Award contest

Yassin's Falafel House announced on Twitter Wednesday that they have been named a finalist in the National Dream Big Award competition organized by the U.S. Chamber of Congress.

"Thanks to all of you and special thanks to Knoxville Chamber and our great worker and friend Erica for making this happen," Yassin's said in the Tweet.

The winner of the competition will receive $25,000 in prize money.

Yassin's shared a screenshot of a portion of their congratulatory letter that said they had been chosen as a Minority-Owned Business Achievement Award Finalist for their exceptional business practices and community involvement.

"Let's let the whole country know who we are in Knoxville TN," Yassin's

said.

Yassin's Falafel House was named "The Nicest Place in America" by Reader's Digest in 2018

