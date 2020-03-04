Yassin's Falafel House donates food to Nashville tornado victims

Yassin's Falafel House said on Twitter that a group of volunteers were heading to Nashville to set up a temporary kitchen for tornado victims and first responders.

"Our goal for today to make real good food for over 200 people in shelters ￼￼

And deliver food for the first responders," said Yassin on Twitter. "Our big goal to set up a temporary kitchen that can anyone in need for ￼￼ ￼￼the next days or as need it. We maybe need your help to do it."

Tuesday evening Yassin posted pictures of the kitchen set up. "As we promised Kitchen and volunteers working in Full power, And fresh real food almost ready and in the way for people need it," he said.

Anyone who wants to help keep the kitchen going can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

"The people of Nashville need help right away so this kitchen will be vital to helping all people get back to their lives."

