Smoke bomb thrown into Yassin's Falafel House prompts evacuation

Yassin Terou, owner of Yassin's Falafel House took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to inform customers about an incident that took place at the business on Monday.

Yassin said an unknown person reportedly threw a smoke bomb into the downtown location of the restaurant. In his post, Yassin said no one was harmed during the incident, but the entire building had to be evacuated due to the amount of smoke.

The Knoxville Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the restaurant on Monday around 8:44 p.m. and the Knoxville Fire Department was already on scene. Firefighters extinguished the device.

"We're sure we don't know why they would do this, but we know we're always going to be strong and give back love and keep our hard work," Yassin posted.

Police said there didn't appear to be any damage to the restaurant or any more devices in the area.

We want to apologize for the customers who we had at our downtown location yesterday and thank the people checking in on us today to make sure we are good. Someone (we don’t know why they would even do this) threw a smoke bomb inside the store - - pic.twitter.com/6YUZka5dCT — Yassin (@Yassin_Falafel) January 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.