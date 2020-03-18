Yassin's Falafel House gives back

Yassin's Falafel House is known for its kindness. It's won a national award for being the kindness place in America.

WVLT

Now the restaurant is giving back.

Owner, Yassin Terou, of Yassin's Falafel House is always on the front line of helping.

"We are looking now for people who are jobless, or they are homeless, first responders, health care providers. They spend all the time working. Twenty-four hours-seven. So we need to provide them thank you and help with a hot, delicious meal," said Terou.

GateWay Delivery is assisting in transporting the food.

"We're offering free delivery subscriptions to anybody that is voluntarily or ordered to be quarantined," said Patrick Bardsley, the CEO of GateWay.

GateWay is asking restaurants to give and those in need can request help.

"I feel absolutely beside myself to have this opportunity, you know," said Bardsley.

"We are one community, strong community and Knox County and Knox City and we're going to get through it," said Terou.

If you want to volunteer you can reach out to GateWay Delivery to help at (865) 964-3843.

If you are in need you can contact Yassin Terou at (865) 247-7567.

