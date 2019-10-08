Yassin's Falafel House vandalized

According to a report from Knoxville Police Departement, officers responded to the scene of a vandalism incident at Yassin's Falafel House downtown early Monday morning.

Yassin's Falafel House was vandalized / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)

Photos show shattered glass and a rock that was apparently thrown through the windows.

Investigators say no suspects were identified. They estimated the cost of the damage to be $1000.

Yassin took to Twitter following the incident. He posted a sign saying "If you are hungry or need emergency money, just wait til we open because our food is fresh made in the mornings and our register is empty when we are closed! We are more than happy to help when we are open! All we need is love..... and falafel!"

