Yes, alcoholic drinks can be part of your take-out or delivery order

Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order 17 on Sunday, which, in part, required all restaurants to close dining rooms and use delivery instead. But it isn't limited to food; alcoholic beverages can also be delivered.

Many restaurants throughout the state had already made the move to "delivery only" operations. However, the governor issued an official order calling for Tennessee businesses to use alternative business models beginning March 23 until midnight April 6.

It lifted state restrictions on alcohol, allowing businesses throughout the state to sell alcohol by take-out or delivery, with the purchase of food, in closed containers to those 21 years old or older.

However, it's unclear if the order means a factory-sealed container or if a lid on a cup would qualify as "closed containers."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made a similar move, when he allowed beer deliveries throughout the city, making several businesses and locals very happy.

