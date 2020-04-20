"Yoke Folks" transforms East Tennessee family

While living in east Tennessee, you may hear something about "yoke folks," but who are they?

Dana White and her husband Roger attended Yoke meetings and worked as Yoke leaders in the 80's. Their mission, to help mentor middle-schoolers in discovering purpose in Christ.

"It gives us an opportunity to let them see how we walk through life with Jesus by our side," said Yoke member Dana White.

Now decades later, Dana and Roger's children Sarah and Eli grew up as "yoke folk" as well, following in their parent's footsteps. Sarah White served as a Yoke leader at Gibbs Middle School.

"I wanted to be able to give back to that. I wanted to be able to help another middle school girl who didn't know who she was or what she wanted to do," said White.

All of the fun activities and games within this organization transformed this family, and those they encounter.

