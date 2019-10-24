Have a holly Dolly Christmas with a Dolly Parton Christmas ornament

(WVLT) — A gift shop in New Orleans is bringing a little Dolly Parton to your Christmas decor with a special ornament depicting her face.

The store, called Hazelnut also offers a Willie Nelson and Prince shaped decorations for the Christmas tree.

According to an article in Southern Living Magazine, the ornaments retail for $24.00 each.

You can purchase one by calling the shop at 504-891-2424.

If you'd rather order online, Amazon offers a painted Dolly Parton themed ornament for $23.95 and there are dozens of choices on Etsy.

When will you start decorating for Christmas?

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

