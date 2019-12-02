You can help fulfill Dear Santa wishes by kids in need

Basics like clothing and blankets are stacked neatly on tables. Volunteers organize items by size and type.

Another table holds books, while toys cover several others. The annual drive for gifts is wrapping up as volunteers organize gifts for the Dear Santa drive.

"We serve about 29 counties in East Tennessee," said Rebecca McKnight with the Helen Ross McNabb Center. "So this is our hub for the entire program. But our case managers take it all into the community, rural and urban."

Several volunteers from the Junior League of Knoxville work together organizing items. They include Roane State instructor Cody Miller. "It makes me feel wonderful. It makes me feel excited.

This is why I'm here is to help and serve others who really need it."

While the center has fulfilled this year's Dear Santa wish lists for this season, it is still accepting new, unwrapped toys for children and gifts for teens.

