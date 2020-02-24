You can make a difference: Free storm spotter training courses

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Tennessee.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is sharing more on each day's topic, along with an outlook for the Spring season.

Sunday is day one of Severe Weather Awareness Week, and we're talking about the importance of storm spotters.

That may sound too formal or time-consuming, but it's actually as much or little as participants want it to be. But, it's very important.

The National Weather Service (NWS) operates the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program. In most years, thunderstorms, tornadoes and lightning leads to hundreds of injuries and deaths, plus billions in damage.

It's important for you to get this training because the knowledge will help to keep you safe. This could be because you enjoy photography or outdoor adventure. It could be especially important if you work outside, or are in charge of groups, like a church, school, or children's sports team.

Spotters provide helpful information on all types of weather, but severe weather is the focus of the training. This can help issue important notices and warnings to communities in East Tennessee that can help keep others safe.

The NWS offices each schedule their own free courses. There is also an online option.

information.

click here for the SKYWARN online course

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.