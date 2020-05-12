"Highly possible" people might need to be retested for COVID-19, Tennessee officials say

Governor Lee held a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday with updates on the virus as more and more businesses reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing for the virus has increased, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, as the state has looked to test all state prison staff and inmates, and they are looking to test all long-term healthcare facilities.

Piercey encouraged Tennesseans to get tested for COVID-19 if they think they need to be and said that people might need to be tested more than once as the pandemic continues.

"It is highly possible that a lot of people might need to be retested at some time," she said. "I would encourage you to think about this more like a strep screen instead of an annual checkup. This is not a one and done." She said even if you have tested negative or positive "early in this course" you may come in contact with someone who has the virus, and it is "perfectly acceptable and encouraged for you to be retested" if you think you need to be or if you start showing symptoms.

As of May 12, Tennessee had more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases with about half as many recoveries.

