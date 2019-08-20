Knox County boy fighting for his life wants to help others

A 4-year-old Knox County boy has to take nearly a dozen medications daily. He's fighting a tough battle right now, but his strength keeps him and his parents going.

Noah Sileno is an active child who does things few children do.

"I'm beating up leukemia," said Noah.

Noah's parents said they began noticing something wasn't right with their son just over a year ago. They went back and forth to doctors for a month trying to get to the bottom of the issue.

"I looked up every single lab and they all said leukemia. So before I even got to the emergency room I knew what we were facing," explained Martha Sileno, Noah's mom.

After a series of tests they learned the news officially.

"I was very overwhelmed. You don't expect to hear your 3 and a half year old has cancer," explained Martha, "And at one point we honestly weren't sure if we going to have Noah right now."

"Within the first eight months of treatment, Noah's had about 13 transfusions," she stated.

He also needed blood platelets and plasma from donors. That's when Medic Regional Blood Center stepped in.

"They set up a blood drive for us and people came and donated blood on behalf of Noah. And it was just amazing to see so many people come out for one little boy," said Martha.

"He'll take four medications in the morning and and five at night," explained Michael Sileno, Noah's dad.

But when he gets chemo he says: "I don't cry."

"He was a fighter from day one," explained Martha, "And Noah is going to pull through this and he is not going to relapse. And he's going to be a success story."

Noah is taking his experience and using it to help others. He says, "Please donate blood and platelets."

Noah will finish treatment November 1st 2021, a week and a half before his 7th birthday.

He is also helping other children battle cancer with confidence.

The Noah Nation Foundation gives medically adapted pajamas to sick children at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Volunteers sew Velcro to regular pajamas so the kids can stay dressed while receiving chemotherapy and other treatments.

"We have over one hundred pairs and we have donations coming in for that. We have people willing to sew for us. And so we want to give back for all that we have been given over the past year," explained Martha.

If a child is receiving blood or platelets, they can also be wearing the pajamas because it allows easy access to their medical ports.

If you want to help donate pajamas or follow Noah's journey you can reach out via social media here.

