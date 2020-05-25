Young Marines lay roses to honor Veterans for Memorial Day

On Monday, members of the Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Young Marines laid out over 2,000 roses on the graves of heroes at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery along John Sevier Highway.

Source: (WVLT)

Young Marines members like Luke Jones, say they are honored to be able to give back to Veterans who sacrificed for our country.

"Not a lot of people know what Memorial Day is about, they just kind of assume. But meanwhile, on the lines, people are losing friends and family," said Jones. "It makes me really sad when I come here and see a family getting emotional, and it hurts me personally because I know what It's like to lose someone."

This is the first time for the Lt Alexander Bonnyman Young Marines laying flowers for veterans at the cemetery.

Members and leaders hope to make it a tradition.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.